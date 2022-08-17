PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will hold its Meet The Teams Night on Thursday at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

The free festivities start at 5:45 p.m. with a performance by the Band of Gold, Perkettes and Cheerleaders. The 2022 men’s soccer, women’s soccer and football teams will be introduced by their head coaches.

Coach Chris Handy‘s men’s soccer team is coming off a MACCC/Gulf South District championship. The Bulldogs made their first trip to the NJCAA Championship tournament in the fall, and they begin their season Aug. 23 with a trip to Hinds.

New women’s soccer coach Aaron Avila will also start their season Aug. 23 with a visit to Poplarville to play archrival Pearl River.

Coach Jack Wright‘s football team won a share of the MACCC South title last year, the third year in a row they’ve either won or shared the crown. The Bulldogs hit the road Sept. 1 to open their season at Northwest Mississippi, and their first home game will be two weeks later when Southwest Mississippi visits Perk.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.