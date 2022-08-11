MDOT offers preparation tips during peak hurricane season

JACKSON, MISS. — August marks the start of peak Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is offering a few tips to help South Mississippi residents, businesses and community organizations prepare before a storm threatens the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We’ve had a fairly quiet hurricane season so far, but we can’t let our guard down, especially as peak season is now upon us,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We urge each individual in South Mississippi to prepare now. MDOT offers very helpful free resources to help you make your preparations.”

Here are a few tips to help you prepare for an evacuation during 2022 peak hurricane season:

·Know your evacuation route. Congestion on U.S. Highway 49 will increase rapidly during an evacuation. Instead, take one of the more than 20 evacuation routes included in the 2022 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide. The guide also includes other vital evacuation information. Download it in English, Spanish, or Vietnamese at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

·Allow ample time to get to your destination safely. Practice safe driving and be patient!

·Most of the time, there’s no need to evacuate hundreds of miles away. For most storms, evacuating 60-70 miles inland will help you avoid storm surge and high winds. However, always follow directives from local officials based on the storm’s path and intensity.

·Keep your fuel tank half full during peak hurricane season. That way, you can evacuate quickly and avoid long lines at the gas station.

·Know what to include in your Hurricane Survival Kit and how to prepare your home or property to weather the storm by downloading MDOT’s Hurricane Survival Checklist at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

·Monitor approaching storms and follow the advice of state and local officials. If possible, evacuate early.

For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

If you prefer a printed copy of MDOT’s hurricane resources, you can order them today at GoMDOT.com/maps. Children’s hurricane activity books, state maps and more are also available.

During the storm, the public can stay updated on live travel and weather information 24/7 with MDOT’s free travel resources. Visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

