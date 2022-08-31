MBI working officer involved shooting in Newton County

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving Newton County Sheriff’s Department that occurred around 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

