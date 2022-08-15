MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hinds County
Published 9:31 am Monday, August 15, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving Capitol Police that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022, near Adelle Street and Lamar Street in Jackson, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.