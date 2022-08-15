MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hinds County

Published 9:31 am Monday, August 15, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving Capitol Police that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022, near Adelle Street and Lamar Street in Jackson, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Let help Chapel Hart reach the finale

Mississippi Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

School’s back in session! Drivers reminded to stay alert

Keesler Federal Tees Up Support for Home of Grace Through Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar