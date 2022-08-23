MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Biloxi
Published 9:04 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Biloxi Police Department that occurred around 9 P.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022, near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.