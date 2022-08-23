MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Biloxi

Published 9:04 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Biloxi Police Department that occurred around 9 P.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022, near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

