Mayor calls for calm after Bogalusa shooting

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette praised the quick response of law enforcement and asked for the community to remain calm after an apparent drive-by shooting this morning.

According to preliminary information, the female victim was an innocent bystander and not an intended target when the shots were fired in the 1400 block of Main Street.

The Louisiana State Police, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, and federal authorities are assisting the Bogalusa Police Department.

“We have had enough violence in Bogalusa, and I call on every citizen to cooperate with police while they investigate this horrible crime,” Perrette said. “The devaluing of human life in the name of the drug trade and gang allegiances should never happen anywhere, and the people of our community are fed up.”

“Bogalusa P.D. can’t do it alone,” the Mayor said. “We need every citizen to stand up, step forward, and unite against crime. We need to seek rational, lawful means to resolve disputes, and never resort to violence. We need our faith community to stand resolutely in reminding people that we worship a God of peace – a God who calls upon all of us to play a role in stemming the tide of violence.”

Perrette remains quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.