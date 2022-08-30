Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church for Mary Helen Crawford age 72 of Picayune, MS. She was native of Picayune, MS.

Mary Helen Smith Crawford was born to the late Hollis (Bert) Smith, Sr. and Mary Lee Smith on August 16, 1950. She passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Helen was a faithful and dedicated member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church where she was baptized at six years old.

Helen was a 1969 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. She also, attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, MS. Helen was employed with Mississippi Action for Progress and Picayune School District.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terrence (Danny) Smith; daughter, Dannica Crawford Isaac.

Helen will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband of forty-five years, Samuel Crawford, Sr.; stepson, Samuel Crawford, Jr. of Gulfport, MS; son-in-law, Hector (Guy) Isaac, Jr. of Purvis, MS; grandsons: Jabari Crawford of Picayune, MS, and Donte Crawford of Gulfport, MS; granddaughters: Baleigh Isaac, Brooke Isaac both of Purvis, MS, and Alicia Crawford of Gulfport, MS; sister, Norma Myers of Picayune, MS; sisters-in-law: Ethel M. Barnett, Ruth Moffett, and Cora Crawford all of Gulfport, MS; brother, Hollis (Alberta) Smith, Jr. of Picayune, MS; brother-in-law, David Crawford of Lyman, MS; Godchildren: Debra Woods, Pam Rhodes, Reverend Brian Dees, Steven Dees, and Rosalind Dees; and many nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: September 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Burial: Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Henry S. Marshall