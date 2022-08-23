This the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ. Pastor Elder David Simmons will officiate at the service.

Margaret Johnson Smith was born January 7, 1949 in Holden, LA to the late R.D. Johnson and Laura Taylor-Johnson.

On Friday, August 12, 2022 Margaret departed this life at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 73.

She as preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Laura Johnson, her son, David Porter, Jr. and her brother, J.V. Johnson.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband for 50 years, Woodrow Smith; only son, Lee Jerome Johnson; only daughter, Futura Smith; 5 grandchildren, Remodgeo Smith, Jere’ Johnson, Katera Johnson, Marte’ Smith and Malachi Smith; 6 great grandchildren, Ja’Cabrion Johnson, Amarris Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Karlie-Rose Johnson, Dream Johnson and Amiliana Mari Moreno Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home