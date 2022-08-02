Lucious Junior “Blackwell” Ratliff

“The Lord is my strength and my song;’ Exodus 15: 2

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Magee will officiate at the service.

Lucious Ratliff was born on August 27, 1961 in Kokomo, MS to the late S.C. Tyson and Pauline Smith Ratliff Tyson. He departed this life on July 29, 2022 at Rush Foundation in Meridian, MS.

Lucious was united in holy matrimony with Felisha Stewart on September 25, 2005. He attended Salem High School in Tylertown, MS. He was a faithful employee of Wood Treating Company, Roland’s Transmission, Graebel Van Lines last but not lease he enjoyed working for Brown’s Funeral Home who will truly miss him.

Lucious was preceded in death by his parents, S.C. Tyson and Pauline Smith Ratliff Tyson and sisters, Maggie Collins, Jeanette Tyson and Patsy Badon.

Lucious leave to cherish his memories; wife, Felisha Ratliff; children, Voloria Forbes, Eric Storm, James (Camilia) Connerly and Miracle Ratliff; step-daughter, Ajai Bell; grandchildren, Sautrice Forbes, Bethany Forbes, Treasure Long, Diamond Butler, Deontra Brown, Jr. and DaCion Dawson; siblings, R.C. Ratliff of New Orleans, LA, Q.C. (Deannia) Tyson, Mary (Ronnie) Magee, Paulette Ratliff, Gale (Terry) Ducre and Dale Tyson all of Kokomo, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Face covering will be observed at the service.