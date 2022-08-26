Loss at Long Beach taken as learning experience for Lady Blue Devils

Tuesday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-5) lost to the Long Beach Bearcats (9-1) in a three set sweep.

Despite the Lady Blue Devils loss, Head Coach Nicole Brown took it as a learning experience. This first year volleyball program is still leaning how to navigate in the league. Brown believes playing tough opponents will assist in PRC’s longevity in upcoming seasons.

The set scores were as follows: 25-3, 25-7, 25-17.

“It was good for our girls to play against that type of competition,” said Brown. “We will get there in the next few years and playing games like last night as often as possible is how you see where your weakness is and find ways to make adjustments.”

Next the Lady Blue Devils will host county rival Picayune’s Lady Maroon Tide. Both teams have consecutive losses on their backs so it will be a good test of who can dig themselves out of losing streaks.

Game is scheduled for Monday Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.