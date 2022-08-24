Local art on display, for sale from PRCAL

A number of Pearl River County Art League artists are participating in the league’s easel program.

The Pearl River County Arts League conducts an easel program that allows their artists to display art in local businesses. After getting the okay from a list of requested business, the artists display their artwork at that location on a easel that includes information about the artist and contact information for purchasing purposes.

“This is just a way of us [to] get our presence out there in the community and also an opportunity for our people to sell some of their work,” said PRCAL treasurer, Laura Ousset. “It’s strictly voluntary, the businesses offer us their location and we thought it be nice to give them a little advertisement too.”

In Ousset’s words, PRCAL hopes to bring art to the community by offering workshop classes. They also offer an annual scholarship program for high school seniors in Pearl River County who wish to study visual arts.

“It’s educational, it’s supportive of the arts, it’s supportive of all artist media. We have sculptors, photographers, and painters and water colorists, it’s open to anybody with any level of interest and confidence,” said Ousset.

PRCAL is open to artists of all ages, abilities, interests and styles.

For the easel program, artists’ work will be rotated at each business every month. Participating artists this year are Marilyn Brenneman, Shannon Catoire, Anne Dekemel, Sally Edwards, Sheila Fletcher, Jim Fornea, Libbie Fornea, Annette Lestremau, Eve Mahony, Bill Roth, Gail Sheasby and Allie Spiers.

The easels are at 25 locations, including Dr. German Almonte’s Lobby #1, Highland Hospital Lobby, Larry’s Dry Cleaners, Bank Plus, Barze’s Antiques and Collectibles, Regions Bank, Stewart Insurance Agency, Mossy Olds Dealership, First Bank, Bank Plus #1, Herring Ford, First National Bank of Picayune, First Southern Bank, Coldwell Banker, 2nd floor of Highland Community Hospital Suite 201, 220 West Canal St., 115 Williams Ave., Highway 11 North, 407 Hwy. 11 North, corner of Hwy. 11 & East Main St., Service Road behind Wal-Mart, 1506 Hwy. 43 North, 951 Memorial Blvd., 820 Memorial Blvd., 721 Cooper Rd. next to CVS and 1321 Hwy. 43 North.

Ousset has been with PRCAL for about 20 years and has served as president, newsletter editor along with being an artist. What she’s seen in the program through her 20 years is the change of ages. Today, there are younger members in the program compared to previous years. Ousset said that is really healthy for the group. PRCALmade adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transitioning meetings to Zoom calls rather than in-person. Ousset said the virtual meetings were helpful in keeping everybody connected and in touch.

PRCSAL is back and rolling. In addition to the easel program, a member’s only art show is set for Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Kay Cee Hall. This event will be open to the general public.

To become a member, an application must be filled out at prcartsleague.org then mailed with a $25 fee paid directly to PRCAL P.O. Box 130 McNeill, MS 39457.