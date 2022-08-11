Linda May Veazey Gill

Linda Mae Veazey Gill, of Slidell, LA, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Linda was a graduate of Slidell High School. She was also a substitute teacher at Riverside Elementary. She was passionate about working with children. Linda was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She had a smile and laugh that brought joy to everyone she met.

In passing, she has gone to join her parents, Charles and Martha Marceline Veazey; sister, Brenda Jacobs; in-laws, Grandville and Margie Gill.

Linda is survived by her soulmate with whom she has spent 47 years of her life, Charles Douglas Gill Sr. They married on September 20, 1974 and were blessed with four children, Melissa (Richard), Amy (Antoine), Dougie, and Elizabeth. Her children blessed her with 19 grandchildren, Brandon, Tiffany, Ashley, Madeline, Katherine, James, Cameron, Jenson, Heather, Chance, Stormy, Chloe, Tyler, Isabella, Gabriella, Anabella, Miabella, and Ella Marie; siblings, Charles Veazey IV (Thomasa), Ted Veazey (Theresa), Clark Veazey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Linda Mae Veazey, age 66, of Pearl River, LA, will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:00 am until 9:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bishop Bruce Jackson will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com