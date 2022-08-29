Lee, Palisi named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Hyungjoon Lee and Alyssa Palisi have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Aug. 22-28.

Lee, a sophomore midfielder from Suwon, South Korea, scored three times for No. 10 Gulf Coast during a 1-1 week. He scored in a 3-2 double-overtime loss at No. 3 Georgia Military, then had two goals and an assist in a 14-0 shellacking of Andrew College.

Palisi, a sophomore from Diamondhead, had a hat trick to lift Gulf Coast to a 4-3 win at Georgia Military.

