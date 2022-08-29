Lee, Palisi named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 11:02 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Hyungjoon Lee and Alyssa Palisi have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Aug. 22-28.

 

Lee, a sophomore midfielder from Suwon, South Korea, scored three times for No. 10 Gulf Coast during a 1-1 week. He scored in a 3-2 double-overtime loss at No. 3 Georgia Military, then had two goals and an assist in a 14-0 shellacking of Andrew College.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Palisi, a sophomore from Diamondhead, had a hat trick to lift Gulf Coast to a 4-3 win at Georgia Military.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

 

More Sports

Patrice Days Tabbed Men’s Hoops Director of Recruiting

Second half goals propel No. 5 Pearl River past Itawamba

Pearl River nets four goals in victory over No. 17 Mineral Area

86th minute goal gives No. 5 Pearl River win over No. 20 Mineral Area

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar