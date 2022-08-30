Lee nets MACCC Player of the Week

PERKINSTON — The first MACCC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for 2022 has been won by Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Hyungjoon Lee

The sophomore midfielder from Suwon, South Korea, scored three times for No. 9 Gulf Coast during a 1-1 week. He scored in a 3-2 double-overtime loss at then-No. 3 Georgia Military on Saturday night

In a 14-0 shellacking of Andrew College on Sunday afternoon, Lee scored twice and set up another.

He leads the MACCC in scoring with five goals this year and is tied for second with two assists.

Gulf Coast plays its first home game Sunday when Patrick & Henry visits Bary Thrash Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The Patriots are just outside the top 20 in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Rankings.

