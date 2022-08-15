Lady Hornets drop match on road against Crusaders

This past Thursday, the Poplarville Lady Hornets were handed their first loss of the season in a sweep against the Sacred Hart Crusaders (2-0). The sets went as follows, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14.

Head volleyball coach Amanda Ladner said the second set was the team’s best set. During the first and third sets, the Lady Hornets had to play catch-up, but couldn’t ever holding a lead. During the second set, they were in more control even though they led a for short period but the win slipped away.

“We was able to keep the score closer, we actually was up the first few points, but then they got a few on us. But we were able to hang with them,” said Ladner

Ladner said her team’s serving has improved, along with plugging up their defensive gaps. A lot of practice time has shown dividends on defense.

“We’re able to cover a little bit better, we’ve spent a lot of time in practice and we’re looking better in that area,” she added.

The Hornets had a total of 17 kills against the Crusaders. Ladner said it was one of those nights were it didn’t matter how hard they hit the ball because the Crusaders were returning the ball with harder hits

One of the things the team will tweak include dropped balls on the receiving end. The Lady Hornets had four of errors, and Ladner said that led to too many points being given up to the Crusaders.

Overall, Ladner said the team played hard but the Crusaders played better.

Next, the Lady Hornets will host the Lumberton Panthers this Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30.