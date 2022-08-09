Published 11:50 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Kitty Cumberland Killen of Picayune, Mississippi went to her heavenly home on Thursday August 4, 2022, at the age of 53.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Friday August 12, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Saturday August 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow to Sandtown Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please Visit picayunefh.com for online condolences.