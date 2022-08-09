Kitty Cumberland Killen

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Special to the Item

Kitty Cumberland Killen of Picayune, Mississippi went to her heavenly home on Thursday August 4, 2022, at the age of 53.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Friday August 12, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Saturday August 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow to Sandtown Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please Visit picayunefh.com for online condolences.

