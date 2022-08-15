Keesler Federal Tees Up Support for Home of Grace Through Golf Tournament Sponsorship

BILOXI, Miss. (August 15, 2022) — Keesler Federal Credit Union continued to tee it up for communities it serves with the recent sponsorship of the Home of Grace Classic, a golf tournament that raises money for an organization that helps men and women struggling with addiction.

The benefit was held at the Preserve Golf Course in Vancleave on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Home of Grace operates two facilities in Jackson County, located in southeast Mississippi near the Alabama line. Home of Grace annually helps between 500 and 600 men and women from across the country in their battle against addiction.

Keesler Federal officials presented Home of Grace with a $15,000 check at the tournament.

“What Home of Grace does is actually quite remarkable,” said Andy Swoger, President and CEO of Keesler Federal. “They take folks that are so far down and out and transform their lives for the better. They are healed. For example, if you thought about a doctor bringing someone back from the dead that would be a miracle. These guys do that every day. Golf and good deeds are part of Keesler Federal’s DNA.”

The credit union has sponsored another golf tournament, Eagles Under the Oaks, for 11 consecutive years. That annual event raises money for the Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi, a non-profit organization that supports those who served our country. Eagles Under the Oaks is held at the Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian, Mississippi. This past year’s scramble raised more than $52,000, with all money raised remaining in Mississippi.

“Our members and our communities are at the heart of everything that we do, and our members and Keesler Federal feel very strongly about supporting our community,” said Swoger. “We understand that strengthening our communities benefits all, and one of Keesler Federal’s core missions throughout our 75-year history is to support the areas we serve.”

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal is a dynamic, stable, financially strong credit union dedicated to building a better community, one member, one relationship, and one financial solution at a time. With over $4.4 billion in assets, Keesler Federal is the largest Mississippi-based credit union and the 80th largest nationally. The not-for-profit financial cooperative is owned by more than 295,000 members worldwide and has 39 locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Jackson, Hattiesburg, Mobile, and greater New Orleans markets. Keesler Federal proudly serves the financial needs of people from all walks of life, and membership is widely available to thousands who live, work, worship, or attend school in these areas. For more information, visit www.kfcu.org