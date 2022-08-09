Keesler Federal Names Oliver Brown Vice President of Mortgage Lending

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Oliver Brown as Vice President of Mortgage Lending, overseeing all real estate lending for the $4.3 billion financial services company.

Brown joined Keesler Federal’s mortgage lending department in 2021. Previously he worked at Deutsche Bank, where he served as vice president and served as the regional lead in derivative regulatory reporting.

Keesler Federal has experienced strong growth in mortgage lending in recent years, and in 2021 made nearly $200 million in mortgage and home equity loans.

“Oliver Brown’s experience and knowledge of mortgage lending will benefit Keesler Federal as we continue to help our members realize the American dream of home ownership,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President, and CEO. “Keesler Federal looks for ways to say yes to our members when other financial institutions will not, and we want to provide the best rates and services to our members. Working closely with our members is especially important during these challenging economic times.”

Brown earned his Bachelor of Science in Business (Finance) and Master’s in Business Administration from William Carey College. He lives in Gulfport.

