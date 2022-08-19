Funeral Services for Judy Ann Byrd, age 77, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Picayune, 323 North Haugh Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Will Walley and Rev. Larry Pickering will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Francey Hooton.

Born and raised in Buck Branch Community, Judy graduated Poplarville High School in 1962. She was a standout Basketball player during her high school years. Judy retired as an Administrative Assistant at Mason Chamberlain. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Picayune, in charge of the Mission Programs, including Congregation Care, the Back Pack Ministry, Operations Shoebox Ministry, and Military Ministries. Judy was also in the Gideon Auxiliary. She enjoyed dining with the Merry Widows at Applebee’s. Judy loved having family come to her house, and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a resident of Oak Park Village, Slidell, La . Judy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Elijah Walley and Cecil Alice Amacker Walley; and her husband of 52 years, Paul Wesley Byrd.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula Byrd Adams and Cecilia Byrd Richards; granddaughters, Natalie (Ronnie) Pascal, Allison Stockstill, and Aubrey Richards; great grandchildren, Emery Stockstill, Chord Stockstill, Maggie Pascal, Wesley Stockstill, Harrison Pascal and Archie Pascal; her brothers, Olen (Sarah) Walley and Billy (Beverly) Walley; and a host of sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Back Pack Ministries, First United Methodist Church, 323 North Haugh Street, Picayune, MS 39466 or the Gideons International.