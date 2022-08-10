JSU Set to Open Season in Exhibition Game Against USA

Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University women’s soccer team is set to begin preseason play at home on Wednesday against the University of South Alabama at 3 p.m.

South Alabama holds a 2-1 advantage over Jackson State in the three previous meetings. The two teams met last in August of 2019. The Tigers finished last season 4-12-3 (overall) and 3-3-3 (conference). Annalise Brunson returns for Jackson State as the team’s leading scorer for the past two seasons. Yiyira Ahortor is back with the Tigers after recovering from an ACL injury. Junior midfielder, Harper Bennett, is also returning to the field after battling an LCL injury.

Game Day Information:
Date: August 10, 2022
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: JSU Soccer Field 
Live Stream: https://jacksonstatesportsnetwork.com/
Live Stats: https://gojsutigers.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

