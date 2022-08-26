Jovan Austin Hired As MSU Men’s Hoops Director Of Operations

STARKVILLE – Jovan Austin, a graduate assistant on two of New Mexico State’s NCAA Tournament squads, has been reunited on Chris Jans ‘ staff as the Director of Operations for Mississippi State men’s basketball announced Friday.

Austin has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2019-20, Panola College in 2020-21 and Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRVG) in 2021-22. His squad at Texas A&M-Commerce won 18 games headlined by three wins over NCAA Division II ranked opponents.

Prior to his time as an assistant coach, Austin served as a graduate assistant at New Mexico State where the Aggies amassed a 58-11 record during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The Aggies captured a pair of WAC regular season and tournament titles and nearly upset 2019 NCAA Final Four participant Auburn in the opening round.

“We are excited to have Coach Jovan Austin ‘rejoin’ our basketball family,” Jans said. “He has been with us previously both as a player and as a coach. Coach Austin is a rising star in the business and will move the needle in a positive direction for our program.”

Austin had the opportunity to suit up for Jans at Bowling Green as a junior in 2014-15. The Falcons amassed 21 victories, one of the nation’s best turnarounds.

Austin wrapped up his playing career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016-17 and helped his team to a NCAA Division II Tournament trip.

The Grand Prairie, Texas native started his collegiate career at Angelo State where he earned the 2012-13 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Austin played his sophomore campaign at Paris Junior College. He garnered an All-Conference Second-Team and an All-Region Third-Team selection. His team racked up 26 victories and advanced to the NJCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

At the prep level, Austin was a three-time letterwinner at South Grande Prairie High School. The District 7-5A Offensive MVP led the team to a 35-3 record and won a district title as a senior.

Austin earned his bachelor’s degree in General Studies at Texas A&M-Commerce in December 2016.

Fans can purchase season tickets through Mississippi State’s Athletic Ticket Office starting as low as $155 at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling (662) 325-2600 for the program’s much-anticipated first season under Chris Jans .

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule also features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota on Sunday, December 11. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will welcome 2022 NCAA postseason participants Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M in addition to Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina to Humphrey Coliseum.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.