Jesus is the best teacher for a child

By Ronny Michel

Regardless of the calendar, tradition, anyone else’s viewpoint, my new year begins with the first day of school, and not on January 1. As a former student and teacher, I have put much more preparation into the beginning of new school years than the beginning of new calendar years.

As soon as my youngest child graduated from college, my oldest grandchild began kindergarten which means I’ve been enjoying Back to School preparations for a long time. This year my five oldest grandchildren will be at the same school. Although I haven’t been formally asked, I anticipate a few days in the carpool line. It’s all good. Dropping them off for school means I get to hear them pray for their day and picking them up is my front row ticket to the news of their day.

However, my responsibility doesn’t begin or end with carpool. I believe one of the most important things I can do for my grandchildren’s academic success is to pray for their teachers. These educators, the people whom God has selected to be in their lives, receive my support and prayer.

I remember the energy required for the job, the many hours spent outside of the classroom preparing lessons, and the constant personal goal of treating the children as though they were my own. Teaching is demanding and exhausting, but so rewarding. My heart’s cry is for all teachers, not just the ones who have daily contact with my children, to be refreshed and ready for the challenges of their profession.

May the people who are impacting and training the next generation look to Jesus, the greatest Teacher, for patience and wisdom to successfully impart knowledge and allow lasting learning to take place. And may they realize that their classes are made up of beautifully unique individuals who are dependent upon them for instruction, understanding, and direction. Educational consultant Larry Bell, summed it up perfectly, “On your worst day, you are some child’s greatest hope.”