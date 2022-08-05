Jennie “Trice” D’Antoni

Mass of Christian Burial for Jennie “Trice” Salvatrice D’Antoni, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Rosary will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 am, followed by Visitation from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father John Noone will be the Celebrant of the Mass.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Medical Secretary for Dr. Kety and Dr. Chauvin. Trice was the oldest original member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She donated her time and talent as organist for St. Charles for 62 years. Trice was retired from the Picayune Housing Authority. She will be truly missed by her church family, precious friends and all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camello Joseph D’Antoni and Mary D’Antoni.

In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered for Trice D’Antoni, or donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Trice.

