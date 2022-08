Janet Dudenhefer

Memorial Visitation Services for Janet Bowen Dudenhefer, age 70, of Picayune, MS who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 will be held, August 6, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Washington, DC, she was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jean Bowen; her sister, Barbara McConnell.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 42 devoted years, Milton N Dudenhefer, III; sons, Damian M Dudenhefer, Justin D Dudenhefer, and Aaron A Dudenhefer; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

