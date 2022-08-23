“The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away: blessed be the name of the LORD.” Job 1:21

James Edward Spriggs was born on April 9, 1951 to the late Sherman and Delmar Spriggs in Tylertown, MS. He ended this earthly existence on August 16, 2022 in Picayune, MS at the age of 71.

James, also known as “Polk,” was educated at G. W. Carver High School, Class of 1971. James was also a proud member of football team. He was employed at a wood treatment facility for many years. He was dedicated and maintained high work ethics and worked in the lawn care industry as secondary employment. Those who knew him would hear him say “Have a good time…Sit Down!!” as he loved to make others laugh and had a special way with words.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sherman Lee Tyson; daughter, Cheryl Lee Tyson; sister, Clara Spriggs; brothers, John Earl (Pee Wee) Spriggs, and Bailey Commodore; nephew, Christopher Spriggs; niece, Tara Spriggs; and uncle, Leon Spriggs.

He leaves fond memories with his daughter, Ida Mae Tyson; two sisters, Needa Spriggs and Betty Raiford; one brother, Willie Spriggs; three grandchildren, Deonte “Toney” Tyson, DaShante “Shanice” Kennard, and Tyneshia Causey; two great grandchildren, Coby Harper and Javeian “Joe” Tyson; a special friend, Lucy Nell Preston.

Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel located 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS (Masks required).

