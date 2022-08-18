Introducing HailState+, A New Premium Content Platform

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Athletics is partnering with Sport & Story to launch HailState+, a subscription streaming platform featuring original storytelling content that brings Bulldogs fans even closer to the teams, student-athletes, and coaches they love.

Launching this fall, HailState+ will feature brand new videos, podcasts and written features – above and beyond the already high-level content that fans have come to expect and enjoy – including new, never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, archival footage showcasing iconic moments, and news and information.

Joining HailState+ as General Manager will be Matt Wyatt, a Bulldog quarterback from 1996-99 and current MSU Football radio analyst. Wyatt, who was recently named to Mississippi’s “Top 40 Under 40” list by the Mississippi Business Journal, brings a wealth of experience in covering the Bulldogs and will oversee content and operations for the HailState+ platform, directing a team of video production staff to tell the unique stories of Bulldog athletes and coaches from all 16 programs at Mississippi State.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of HailState+, which will give our fans unprecedented access to Mississippi State sports,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “With our partnership with Sport & Story, we’ll take fans behind-the-scenes in our department and allow them the chance to better know the athletes and coaches that wear the Maroon and White. We have so many great stories to tell and so many outstanding individuals to feature. We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring this unique content to our loyal, passionate fans.”

Content will be consumable wherever Mississippi State fans want to watch, including web, mobile and all major OTT (“over-the-top”) streaming apps like AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Android for only $7.99 per month or $87.89 annually. Subscribers who pay for the subscription on an annual basis will get one month of access for free!

In addition to the exclusive video content, HailState+ subscribers will receive The Bulldog Brew – a daily email newsletter covering all things Mississippi State Athletics – in addition to an ever-growing assortment of benefits.

HailState+ is a partnership between Mississippi State Athletics and Sport & Story, the industry-leading college athletics content services group who has partnered with premiere college athletics departments to create premium content and subscription platforms as well as produce storytelling content for national media outlets.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Mississippi State, who have worked exceptionally fast to launch this platform for their fans in time for the fall sports season,” said Sport & Story President Bo Mattingly. “The external staff and entire department at MSU is on the cutting edge of engaging their community and creating memorable experiences for fans and student-athletes alike, and we can’t wait to assist them in telling their story.”

Additionally, industry-leading design and engineering firm WMT Digital led the build for the new platform and user experience.

“We are elated to partner with Sport & Story and Mississippi State in the launch of HailState+, said WMT Founder and CEO, Andres Focil. “It’s always fun to align with forward thinking athletic administrators like Director of Athletics John Cohen and Executive Senior Associate A.D. Rhett Hobart who have a firm belief in the power of technology to engage with their fans. Our collaboration on this project is central to WMT’s core focus of leveraging innovative technologies to engage with fanbases in new and different ways and we look forward to growing the platform usage and feature sets with Mississippi State.”

HailState+ will feature a full menu of episodic content featuring all of Mississippi State Athletics, including:

The Follow: An all-access pass that lets you go behind the scenes with your favorite Mississippi State teams before, during, and after the games.

My Time: Storytelling content that spotlights the biggest names and personalities in Mississippi State Athletics.

MSU Film Room: HailState+ analysts break down the plays and players that make the difference on the field and court.

Bulldog Rewind: Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of Mississippi State sports.

Mississippi State Face-To-Face: Up close and personal one-on-one interviews with Mississippi State student-athletes, coaches and newsmakers.

Bulldog Films: Documentaries featuring the stories and personalities from Mississippi State’s storied history.

The Bulldog Brew: A daily email reader about everything Mississippi State Athletics, arriving in your inbox every morning just in time for your first cup of coffee.

About Sport & Story

Sport & Story has partnered with athletic departments across the country to produce award-winning storytelling content that gives fans unprecedented access into their teams on and off the field. Sport & Story has launched subscription platforms at schools including Arkansas and Oklahoma State in addition to producing special features seen on ESPN, HBO, CBS and the SEC Network.

About WMT

WMT is a growing technology and engineering firm that is obsessed with solving problems and delivering results for our partners. The full-service agency consists of a team of engineers, designers and developers committed to using technology to solve complex problems. By examining user behavior through search patterns and usage data, the company builds one-of-a-kind digital products that inspire action and drive results. WMT crafts custom solutions that meaningfully impact fan engagement, recruiting, ticket sales, fundraising, and more. Many of the most respected names in college athletics partner with WMT for unique technology deployments, including SECSports.com and member institutions Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. For more information, visit wmt.digital.