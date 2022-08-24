Hornets swept by Tornadoes

On Tuesday night the Poplarville Lady Hornets (3-2) traveled to play the Purvis Tornadoes (5-1) but was blown away in a 3-0 sweep. The Tornadoes were fundamentally sound in their win against the Hornets and the Lady Hornets didn’t play as well as Head Coach Amanda Ladner would of liked. But Ladner still gave kudos to Purvis for their ability to shut the Hornets down.

“We did some really good things last night but overall they were just better than us,” Ladner said.

The set scores were as follows, 25-12, 26-24 and 25-16.The second set was the Lady Hornets’ best set in Ladner’s perspective.

Where the Lady Hornets struggled on Tuesday was in their coverage. Poplarville’s defensive weak spots were being exposed and short balls were placed in perfect areas where no Lady Hornets player could reach.

“They had us figured out really quickly. They’d hit them short and we couldn’t cover. We had a few dropped balls that we shouldn’t have had. Other than that I felt like we just couldn’t cover some of their shots,” said Ladner.

The issues are fixable but it’s concerning to Ladner because they are issues they witnessed earlier in the season that had been temporarily fixed.

Next the Lady Hornets will host the Sumrall Bobcats (2-2) this Thursday, Aug. 25. Leading up to this matchup, practice will simulate the Lady Hornets playing Purvis again. They hope to improve their coverage by simulating a Sumrall game day experience.

“Sumrall is just as good if not better than Purvis, so we will work on coverage and fix some of those things,” said Ladner.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.