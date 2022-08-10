High Community COVID-19 Levels continue in many Mississippi counties.

Counties with High Community Levels of COVID-19 activity have specific recommendations for safety. Check the COVID-19 Community Level in your county

(CDC) Ages: COVID-19 infection occurs in all age groups, but older Mississippians are the most likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. As of August 8, 302 individuals are currently under hospital care for COVID-19. Latest hospitalization trends Testing is Important Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms. Testing can detect disease early and limit the spread to others. MSDH offers free COVID-19 testing around the state, and free home test kits from any county health department. Schedule a free COVID-19 test Get Boosted Being fully vaccinated with boosters is the best protection against severe COVID-19 illness. You can get a booster dose if it’s been more than 5 months since your last regular COVID-19 vaccination (2 months if you received Johnson & Johnson vaccine). If you’re 50 or older, or have a weakened immune system, you should get a booster dose 4 months after your regular vaccinations. Anyone 6 months and older can be vaccinated, and boosters are available for ages 5 and up. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at county health departments at no cost. Complete COVID-19 information

Latest county COVID-19 details COVID-19 Hotline: 877-978-6453 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon) Hearing impaired? Dial 711 first.