And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians: 13:13

Gregory Walls Sr. advanced from this life to the next on July 29, 2022 surrounded by family, friends, and his favorite songs.

He was born November 20, 1954 in Picayune, MS to Marjiel Langham Walls and Arthur Linton Walls. He traveled the world, but there was no place he loved more than his hometown. In his words, Picayune was, “The best kept secret in the US, a precious coin in the purse of the south.”

Greg was many things—

Daddy.

Coach Greg.

Rev. Walls.

He was black coffee with one sugar, Old Spice, and straw hats. The perfect mix of confidence and humility. Star athlete and graduate of Picayune Memorial High School class of 1973. Reader and believer in the word of God.

Whether dressed in a suit and tie, denim, plaid, stripes, or khaki, what you saw was what you got.

Greg was a listener, a scholar, a teacher by nature

Championship coach, school board President, NAVY sailor

Award-winning NASA retiree, master theologian, loyal friend

Husband of 44 years, faithful through thick and thin.

And a father.

“Daddy” to kids he brought into the world as well as those who adopted him to fill the role.

All his children are proud of him and proud to be of him, a pride that was fully reciprocated.

Greg is survived by his wife, Laurnese Walls; his five children, Krashima Walls, Gregory Walls Jr., Jasmine (James) Cochran, Brandon Walls, and Palacie (Joshua) Caesar; ten esteemed grandkids; his father, Arthur Linton Walls; and his brothers, Arthur Linton Walls Jr. and Ronnie Walls.

His countless friends and loved ones will continue his legacy of unbridled optimism, resolve, empathy, selflessness, and unconditional love the best they can. And when they see a good fight, you better believe they’ll get in it.

We will celebrate Greg’s life Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Picayune School District Auditorium at 706 Goodyear Blvd in Picayune, MS. The viewing will be from 10:00-11:00 am with services beginning promptly at 11:00am. This occasion is a celebration of everything Greg Walls was, so come dressed in whatever reminds you of him most.

Instead of flowers, please donate to Community of Christians Helping Youth to support supplemental academic programs in Picayune, MS.

Cashapp: $cchypicayune

Address: 120 Street A Suite C, Picayune, MS 39466

Interment in the New Palestine Cemetery with Military Honors. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home