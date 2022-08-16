Golden Eagles Go Through First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Tuesday Morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Under sunny skies at The Rock on Tuesday morning, Southern Miss coach Will Hall had good things to say about what he saw from his team following the first full scrimmage of fall camp.

“We stayed pretty healthy today for the most part,” Hall said. “Our defense came out early and made several stops in a row, then our offense bounced back and scored on three out of the next four possessions.”

Second-year quarterback Ty Keyes found the endzone on a bullet from inside the 10-yard line that landed in the hands of junior wide receiver Jakarius Caston . Sophomore Jack Lange enjoyed a nice touchdown pass to freshman Jack Jackson for a score of nearly 70 yards.

“I think the defense had the better part of the day, which is good to see because the offense has had the better part of the day the last two practices,” said Hall about grading the defensive performance. “You want to see that give and take as a head coach.”

Averie Habas led the way with a pair of sacks and recorded an interception late in the scrimmage. The junior tallied 33 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss a season ago. Dominic Quewon registered another sack for the Golden Eagle defense during the scrimmage.

Sophomore Frank Gore, Jr. enjoyed a nice day out of the backfield as well, rushing for a sizeable chunk of yardage. As a group, Hall has spoken highly of the running back room throughout all of fall camp.

“Frank has had a great camp and he did a great job with his body this offseason and has a chance to be a special player,” Hall said. “ Janari Dean , Boogie [ Dajon Richard ] and Kenyon [Clay] have had really good days. Rambo [ Antavious Willis ] is a guy that has really flashed all camp. Chandler Pittman is getting really comfortable — he had an extremely physical block to pop a long run by Kenyon Clay . We’ve got talent in that room. They’ve really worked hard, and we have some good things to work with there.”

The Golden Eagles will hold their second scrimmage on Saturday morning. The program, in conjunction with the Southern Miss Alumni Association, will hold Fan Fest on Saturday. The event will start at 9:30 a.m.

