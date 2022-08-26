Four Tigers Named To Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

A total of four Jackson State University football players have been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

WR Shane Hooks , LB Aubrey Miller Jr. , CB Isaiah Bolden , and S John Huggins were named to the watch list for the game, which will be played on February 4, 2023.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, which explains the hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 total players and 36 selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, representing 41 percent of the entire 2021 draft class.

Last season, Hooks (6-4, 205; communications major, Orlando, Fla.) caught 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He had a career-high five receptions for 57 yards with season-long 32-yard reception vs. Texas Southern (11/6), made four receptions for a career-high 71 yards and one touchdown vs. Alcorn (11/20), and caught four passes for 47 yards and one touchdown vs. Tennessee St. (9/11).

Miller Jr. (6-2, 225; criminal justice major; Memphis, Tenn.) earned first-team All-SWAC honors last season after leading the league with 109 tackles (53 solo) with 11.5 TFL (7th/SWAC), 6.5 sacks (t-4th/SWAC), three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Miller posted 7+ tackles in a game nine times, including three 10+-tackle games. He earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors vs. Florida A&M after recording nine tackles including 1.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. Also in 2022, Miller is a first-team All-SWAC preseason selection and a BOXTOTOW Preseason All-American.

Bolden (6-2, 205; interdisciplinary studies major; Tampa, Fla.) was a first-team All-SWAC selection who led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.9 per attempt, tied for the FCS lead with two KOR touchdowns, and averaged 10.1 yards on seven punt returns. Bolden returned KOs for TDs vs. Bethune-Cookman (94 yards) and Prairie View A&M in SWAC Championship (91 yards). In 2022, Bolden has been selected as 1st team Preseason All-SWAC, Stats FCS 2nd Team Preseason All-American, BOXTOTOW Preseason All-American, Hero Sports 1st Team Preseason All-American, and to the Black College Hall of Fame Player of the Year Watch List.

Huggins (6-2, 205; interdisciplinary studies major; Daytona Beach, Fla.) was sixth on the team with 43 tackles (33 solo) with 3.0 TFL and six pass breakups. He made a career-high seven tackles (career-high tying five solo) at Southern (11/13), recorded a career-high three pass breakups with one tackle vs. Prairie View (12/4), and made six tackles (career-high five solo) with one tackle for loss vs. Bethune-Cookman (10/23).

The defending 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers open the season in the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. CT in Miami Gardens, Fla. on ESPN2.