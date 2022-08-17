Four Dawgs Make SEC Preseason Watch List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three veteran leaders plus one incoming, standout transfer have all been named to the SEC Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Watch List, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

This is the second time that Maddy Anderson (2021) and Andrea Tyrrell (2020) have made the list, and is the first time for both Macey Hodge and Haley McWhirter .

Maddy Anderson | Jr. | Goalkeeper | Jr. | Goalkeeper

Two weeks ago, Anderson also found herself on the United Soccer Coaches’ 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch – Goalkeepers list.

Last season, the Seabrook, Texas, native logged 1,500 minutes, recording 65 saves with a save percentage of .774. The Bulldog wrapped up her 2021 campaign with a 5-8-3 record and her four shutouts is tied for eighth in MSU single-season history. Anderson earned her fifth win of the year by striking the game-winning goal on her first career shot against Ole Miss (10/28). Early in the 2021 season, she earned her second career Player of the Week honor for her efforts against Minnesota and Iowa, featuring a career-high 13 saves against the Gophers.

Anderson also ended her 2021 campaign by earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

Macey Hodge | Jr. | Midfielder | Jr. | Midfielder

Entering her third year in the Maroon and White, Hodge will once again be one of three captains for the MSU squad, alongside Tyrrell. The feat marks the second-straight season that Hodge has earned the title.

During her 2021 campaign, the Douglasville, Ga., native started and played in all 16 matches for State, racking up 1,490 total minutes of playing time. A demanding presence in the midfield, Hodge also did her work on the attacking end, recording four different shots with one being on goal. During her two years in Starkville, the Bulldog has now logged eight total shots, four of which on frame, and one assist which came in a 3-1 win over Louisiana (2020).

Haley McWhirter | So. | Midfielder | So. | Midfielder

Even though the standout transfer from East Carolina is entering only her first year as a Mississippi State Bulldog, McWhirter has already made her presence felt. The new Dawg started in both exhibition matches and recorded an assist on the opening goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Samford in exhibition play.

As a pirate during her 2021 campaign, McWhirter became the first player in ECU history to be named Rookie of the Year by the American Athletic Conference. The midfielder was also selected unanimously for the AAC All-Rookie Team and found a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. Her record-breaking season featured six goals, one assist and 13 points. Her five goals and 11 points in conference play lead all players in the conference, leading to three straight AAC Rookie of the Week honors.

Andrea Tyrrell | Gr. | Defender | Gr. | Defender

Two weeks ago, Tyrrell also found herself on the United Soccer Coaches’ 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch – Defenders list.

Last season the Toronto, Ontario, native started in every game, finding the scoresheet twice which is the highest of her career thus far for the Maroon and White. The Canadian logged 1,497 total minutes for MSU during 2021 and scored the tying goal against Texas A&M (10/21), sparking a come-from-behind win over the Aggies. Tyrrell and the rest of the Bulldog defense never allowed opponents to score more than two goals all season long during the 2021 campaign. Tyrrell, similar to Anderson, earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

Tyrrell will join Hodge and fellow graduate senior Alyssa D’Aloise as captain of the Maroon and White for the 2022 season, a title that’s voted on by their teammates. It will be the third consecutive season that both Tyrrell and D’Aloise have had a share in the captain responsibilities.

