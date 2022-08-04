Forrest General Hospital names DAISY award winner for July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – (August 4, 2022) Carrie Robinson, RN, a nurse in Forrest General Hospital’s ICU, has been named the July recipient of the DAISY Award. The award, which is presented monthly to a deserving nurse or nurses, exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.­

In addition to her education and skillset, Robinson is characterized as someone who is compassionate and truly cares for her patients, treating them with dignity and respect, according to her nominator. “Recently, she was caring for an ICU patient, a young woman, who had suffered a very traumatic experience with multiple injuries. The patient had long hair that was damaged due to her injuries,” wrote the nominator. “Carrie told her patient that she had suffered and lost too much already, and she didn’t want her to lose her hair, too. Following her shift, she went to the store and purchased hair products to try and salvage her patient’s hair and essentially had a salon day, working hours on the patient’s hair.

Once the patient transferred out of the ICU, Robinson continued to visit her patient. Unfortunately, she and the patient realized that cutting her hair was necessary, despite their best efforts. Carrie was going to hire someone to come to the hospital to cut her patient’s hair, but thankfully, the patient was able to be discharged.

”This is just one example of how Carrie goes above and beyond on a daily basis,” said the nominator. “In addition to working full-time, being a wife, and mother, she is also in NP school and has clinicals almost every day she is off. Yet, she always shows up, giving her best.”

One of her coworkers said, “Being one of Carrie’s patients is like becoming a member of her family. She brings sunshine to every situation and is always so eager to help regardless of the need. We are so blessed to have a nurse like her at FGH. I believe she is the kind of nurse that Patrick Barnes’ family had in mind when they created the DAISY Award! We are in fact, so blessed to have her on our team and in this profession!”

Robinson, a resident of Ellisville, received an Associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College; her Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana-Lafayette and is currently pursuing a Nurse Practitioner’s degree from Purdue University. Robinson’s passion for nursing and healthcare began at the age of 16 when she began taking care of her mother who suffered from a chronic illness. Having lost her mother several years ago, Robinson understands more than most how important it is to treat patients with compassion, dignity, and respect. “While I am sure that losing her mother shaped her life in many ways, I can’t help but believe that it created a passion in her to care for others,” said her nominator.

“Nurses, like Carrie and others, who have been nominated for and honored with the DAISY Award during the past year, are an integral part of what makes Forrest General such a caring and compassionate place for your healthcare needs,” said Phyllis Chambers-Berry, Forrest Health vice president. “I am so proud of Carrie and how hard she works to make our patients feel appreciated and cared for in such a warm manner.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Forrest General Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award partner and recognizes one of its nurses with this special honor every month. Nurses are nominated by patients and family members, as well as other healthcare professionals. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled, “A Healer’s Touch,” handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe. To nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, visit forrestgeneral.com/daisyaward.