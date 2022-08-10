Football to Hold Open Practice on August 13

OXFORD, Miss. – With anticipation mounting for the 2022 football season, Ole Miss will hold an open practice on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Rebels are set to begin the scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tentatively at 11:30 a.m.

Due to ongoing construction at the Manning Center, this event will take place in leu of the annual “Meet the Rebels”.

Beginning two hours before the open practice, an exclusive Rebel Kids Club fall kickoff event will take place. that will feature face-painting, photo opportunities, and more. To sign up, visit RebelKidsClub.com.

Fans should park in the Pavilion garage and enter through gates 32 and 33 in the southwest corner. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Seating will be available in the west grandstand.

The open practice time is subject to change. Stay tuned to the Ole Miss football Twitter account for any updates.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels head into the 2022 campaign looking to ride the wave of momentum from last year’s historic season after a 10-3 record; the first 10-win regular season in school history.

The Rebels finished the season ranked No. 11 in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Poll and registered a perfect 7-0 mark at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, its first undefeated season at home since 1992.

Looking to replace 39 letterwinners, including 14 total starters, Kiffin and the Rebels turned to the transfer portal to help strengthen its roster for 2022. Ole Miss pulled in the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

