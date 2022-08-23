Five Bulldogs Earn Spots On Preseason All-SEC Teams

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State placed five players on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football teams, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Emmanuel Forbes (CB) represented State on the second team, while Jordan Davis (DE), Jaden Walley (WR), Tyrus Wheat (LB) and Cameron Young (DT) each earned spots on the league’s third team.

Forbes returns for his junior season after starting all 13 games for the Bulldogs a season ago. The Grenada, Mississippi, native totaled 60 tackles on the season and led State with three interceptions and five pass breakups on the campaign.

Davis was voted preseason All-SEC as he anticipates his return to the defensive line in 2022 after missing the entirety of last season. In 2020, Davis appeared in nine games for the Bulldogs and totaled 22 tackles in what was his first season in the Maroon and White.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jaden Walley represented the Bulldogs as the former Freshman All-American prepares to enter his junior season in Starkville. Walley appeared in 13 games last season, including 10 starts, and ranked second on the team with 628 receiving yards and six touchdown catches as a sophomore.

Wheat started every game for Mississippi State in 2021, while totaling 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season. His performance a year ago earned him second team All-SEC accolades.

As for Young, the redshirt senior defensive tackle returns in 2022 after starting all 12 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldog defense. Young registered 51 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, while he also tallied one interception, two hurries and a pair of pass breakups.

