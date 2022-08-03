Fire in North Hill caused by lightning strike

Firefighters with Picayune Fire Department and Carriere Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused one reported pet casualty.

On July 15, a fire occurred at a 165 Shore Crest Circle, a home located in the North Hill subdivision in Carriere. The fire departments got the call at 4:52 p.m., the fire was under control 20-30 minutes after the call.

According to Carriere Fire Chief Chris Banks, the only reported casualty was a dog that was never located after the fire. All residents were outside of the house when the fire department arrived.

The suspected cause of the fire is being listed as due to lightning striking the home. Banks said that upon arrival, residents in adjacent homes were moved outside their homes and those homes were blocked for safely reasons because electrical arching was reported throughout the house that was on fire. Electrical arcing occurs when electricity jumps from a one connection to another, this flash of electricity can reach up to temperatures of 35,000°F.

The firefighters managed to turn off the power and resolve the issue.