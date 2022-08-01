EMCC to offer “Little Lions” Youth Cheer Camp, Aug. 27, on Scooba campus

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College will conduct a “Little Lions” Youth Cheer Camp on Saturday, Aug. 27, on the Scooba campus.

Open to children between the ages of 4-12 and divided into two separate age groups (4-7 and 8-12), EMCC’s cheer camp will take place at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum beginning with a 9:30 a.m. registration. A 10 a.m. morning session will be followed by a 1 p.m. afternoon session with lunch being provided between sessions at noon. A scheduled 4 p.m. camp showcase put on by the camp participants for family and friends will conclude the day’s activities.

The $60 camp cost per participant includes lunch, a camp T-shirt and one ticket to the Lions’ Sept. 29 home football game against Northwest Mississippi Community College. Camp participants, who will learn material that will incorporate all aspects of cheerleading, are slated to perform camp material during the EMCC-Northwest football game to be played at Sullivan-Windham Field on the Scooba campus.

EMCC cheer camp payments must be made in cash or via money order. Money orders should be made out to EMCC Cheerleading Foundation.

EMCC’s “Little Lions” Youth Cheer Camp registration and waiver forms can be downloaded online atwww.EMCCAthletics.com. Interested camp participants are strongly encouraged to contact EMCC cheerleading coach Danielle McDade via email (dmcdade@eastms.edu) by Aug. 12 to guarantee receiving a preferred camp T-shirt size.