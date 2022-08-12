EMCC to host “Meet the Lions” event Wednesday, Aug. 24, on Scooba campus

SCOOBA – Fans will have their first opportunity to check out the 2022 edition of the East Mississippi Community College Lions football team on Wednesday, Aug. 24, during the team’s scheduled “Meet the Lions” event on the Scooba campus. Festivities are set to begin at 7 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field, and admission is free of charge.

Along with introductions of members of the Lions football team and coaching staff, EMCC’s Mighty Lion Band and cheerleading team are slated to perform during the scheduled one-hour event.

On the heels of last year’s 9-1 record, which included an MACCC North Division championship and a No. 6 final NJCAA ranking, head coach Buddy Stephens’ 2022 EMCC Lions are slated to open the upcoming football season on Thursday, Sept. 1, in a home contest against the Wolves of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Kickoff time for EMCC’s season opener is slated for 7 p.m. at Sullivan-Windham Field on the Scooba campus.