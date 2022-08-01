EMCC to conduct Summer Skills Softball Camp, Aug. 20, on Scooba campus

SCOOBA – East Mississippi Community College will conduct a Summer Skills Softball Camp on Saturday, Aug. 20, on the Scooba campus.

The day-long skills camp will be divided into three separate age groups, beginning at 9 a.m. with beginner fundamentals for ages 6-11. The basic fundamentals group for ages 11-15 will begin at noon, followed at 2 p.m. by the advanced skills group for ages 15 and older.

Limited spots are available and camp participation is only limited by gender, age, and number of registered campers.

With instruction provided by EMCC head softball coach Whitney Hawkins along with assistant coaches Mackenzie Byrd and Johnny Hawkins, camp participants will learn and further develop fundamentals in hitting, pitching, fielding, and base running. Campers are asked to bring their own gloves, bats, helmets, and catcher’s gear.

The cost for EMCC’s Summer Skills Softball Camp is $50 per beginner fundamentals participant and $75 per participant for the basic fundamentals and advanced skills groups. The deadline to register is Aug. 19 by noon, and payment can be made via cash, check or Venmo.

Additional camp information will be emailed to interested camp participants during the online registration process available via EMCC’s athletics website at www.EMCCAthletics.com. Camp questions can also be directed to EMCC assistant softball coach Mackenzie Byrd via email at mbyrd@eastms.edu.