Electrical fire destroys home in Salem community

On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road.

Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.

The fire department was quick to control the fire and extinguish it. However, as a result from the fire the structure is a total loss.

Head said an investigation into the cause of the fire shows, “Some type of electrical short in a receptacle located in one of the front bedrooms.”