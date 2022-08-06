Electrical fire destroys home in Salem community

Published 4:33 pm Saturday, August 6, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

A family living in this home lost their belongings but were uninjured in a fire that occurred Wednesday morning. Submitted photo

On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road.

Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.

The fire department was quick to control the fire and extinguish it. However, as a result from the fire the structure is a total loss.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Head said an investigation into the cause of the fire shows, “Some type of electrical short in a receptacle located in one of the front bedrooms.”

More News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Supervisors asked to consider a paid firefighter in north end

No U-turn sign installed on Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicle access

Back to School Bash sponsored by Lorenzo Breland returns on Saturday

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar