Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Roseland – On Friday, August 5, shortly after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on Interstate 55. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC traveled off of the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Shortly after striking the tree, the GMC caught fire and became fully engulfed.

The driver was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the GMC sustained serious injuries; restraint use is unknown at this time. The passenger was transported to a local hospital. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.