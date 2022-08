Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Ray Avenue Baptist Church, 4712 Ray Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70126 for Dorothy Denise Leverette, 63, who transitioned on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Interment will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home