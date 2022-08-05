Dawgs Roll Out Schedule for 2022 Campaign

STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs will compete in four regular-season races before the SEC Championship on Oct. 28. All four races for Mississippi State will take place in the southeast, with half being held in the neighboring state of Alabama.

The Mississippi State cross country team will open the season at the Memphis Twilight Cross Country Classic on Sept. 3, the same event that saw MSU log a top-six finish during the 2021 campaign. To conclude the opening month of the season, State will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, for the North Alabama Showcase. It will be the same course that hosts the South Regional Championships later in November.

“We are excited about the upcoming cross country season,” head coach Chris Woods said. “We have some terrific additions that I know will be major contributors to this program both immediately and long term. As we prepare for the season, we will put an emphasis on training at a high level as well as running as a group.”

The Maroon and White will race twice in October before setting its eyes toward the postseason. Up first, on Oct. 1, the Dawgs will head to Louisville, Kentucky, for the 21st Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic. It will be the fourth time in the last five years that MSU will compete in the race. Two weeks later, State will return to the state of Alabama, on Oct. 14, this time in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Classic.

Postseason competition begins on Oct. 28 with the SEC Championship hosted by Ole Miss in Oxford. In November, MSU will make its third trip to Alabama, and second trip to Huntsville, to compete at the South Region Championships for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Nov. 19.