Dawgs ready for home exhibition pair

STARKVILLE – The 2022 campaign is finally here for head coach James Armstrong and the Mississippi State soccer program. The Bulldogs will open its season at home Thursday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Aug. 14, with a pair of exhibition matches against Samford and Southeastern Louisiana, respectively. Admission is free to all MSU soccer matches.

Series Info – Samford

It’ll be a Dawg fight in the first outing for Mississippi State when the Samford Bulldogs arrive to Starkville. Thursday’s match will be the first meeting between the programs in 12 years with MSU leading the series 5-2-1. The match is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Series Info – Southeastern Louisiana

The second, and final, exhibition match for Armstrong’s crew will be against Southeastern Louisiana. Sunday’s contest will mark the 10th total meeting between the Dawgs and the Lions with MSU holding a 3-0-0 series lead. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Veteran Leadership

State will step foot on the pitch with 20 returners from the 2021 season, including five graduate seniors and two seniors – Madison Cotta and Hannah Pimentel. The fifth-year-returning corps of Miranda Carrasco, Alyssa D’Aloise, Gwen Mummert, Hannah Telleysh and Andrea Tyrrell will all enter their final season in the Maroon and White.

D’Aloise and Tyrrell will once again be joined by junior Macey Hodge as captains for the 2022 season. It marks the second-straight season for Hodge and is the third consecutive season for both D’Aloise and Tyrrell.

Home Sweet Home

MSU will play in front of its home crowd 12 total times during the 2022 campaign, two exhibitions and 10 regular-season contests. Upon returning from a season-opening road trip to South Beach, the Bulldogs will enter a four-match homestand starting with Lipscomb on Aug. 25 and concluding with Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4. Half of State’s conference matches will also be played in Starkville, starting with Arkansas on Sept. 16, and ending with Georgia in the final regular season match of the season on Oct. 27.

2021 Recap

The Bulldogs ended their 2021 season with a 5-8-3 record. The last pair of home contests for MSU saw two come-from-behind wins, knocking off Texas A&M for the first time in program history and upsetting rival Ole Miss in dramatic fashion to secure its second-straight Magnolia Cup victory.

Keeping Up With MSU Soccer

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram.

and Facebook.