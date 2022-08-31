“Dawg Talk” returns downtown for 2022 football season

STARKVILLE – For the third straight football season, “Dawg Talk” will be hosted live from Downtown Starkville: Mississippi’s College Town. This year’s version will debut on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, two days ahead of MSU’s season opener against Memphis.

“Dawg Talk” featuring head football coach Mike Leach is hosted by the Voice of the Bulldogs, Neil Price . The show can be heard statewide throughout the year on the Bulldog Sports Network affiliates. You can also hear “Dawg Talk” via HailState.com/plus. Live video of the show is set to be streamed on MSU football’s official Facebook page.

Fans will again have the opportunity to interact with the show. Fans are encouraged to kick off their weekend in Mississippi’s College Town by attending the live show. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet with Neil Price and Coach Mike Leach , to shop at stores on Main Street, such as Mississippi Eye Wear, and purchase food and beverages.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win tickets, parking passes, and merchandise during each show. Those who are unable to attend in person are invited to submit questions for Coach Leach to Neil Price at the @HailStateBSP Twitter account.

“Dawg Talk” will take place during each game week of the 2022 regular season schedule on the corner of Main Street and S. Lafayette Street. Here’s the full slate for the show:

“Dawg Talk” hosted by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership (7-8 p.m. CT)