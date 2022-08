Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Gateway Baptist Church, Lumberton, MS for Davida Marie Merritt, 52 of Lumberton, MS who transitioned on Sunday, July 31,

2022 in Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be on hour prior to service. Interment

will be in The Big Quarters Cemetery, Lumberton, MS . Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home