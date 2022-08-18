Danny Pernell Dantzler

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” ~ Matthew 6:33

Funeral services for Mr. Danny Dantzler will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, Picayune, MS. Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Brown Funeral Home, Picayune, MS. Rev. Michael Kelley will officiate the services.

Danny Dantzler was born on February 14, 1966 in Heidelberg, Germany. He was an honor graduate of the Picayune Memorial High School Class of 1984 and a certified commercial electrician.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, Danny answered the Master’s call and transitioned from labor to reward, at the age of 56.

Danny leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Stacey Dantzler; mother, Mary Louis Dantzler; son, Danny Dantzler, Jr.; daughters: Dannielle Dantzler and Shira Stubbs; grandchildren: Chase Stubbs, Deuce Johnson, Jrue Stubbs, and Draya Stubbs; sisters Tina (Matt) Ceaser and Gina Gray. Danny also had a host of favorite aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he loved dearly.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home