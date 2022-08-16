Crutchfield found guilty of murder in Lamar County

Purvis, MS, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that on August 2, 2022, after a two day trial, Jason Foy Crutchfield, age 42, was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as an habitual offender to life in prison for murder and ten (10) years to serve for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon day for day.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell states that “This was a senseless murder. On August 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s second story apartment and fired a handgun into the window, killing Mr. Morgan. The only motive for the crime was that Crutchfield and Morgan had previously fought and Morgan got the better of Crutchfield. We greatly appreciate the work of the Lamar County Sherriff’s Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit on this case and the perseverance of the victims and witnesses. We will not tolerate this behavior in Lamar County.”