Cross Country Announces 2022 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country has announced its schedule for the 2022 season, which will feature the SEC Cross Country Championships coming home to Oxford for the first time in more than a decade.

The Rebels will open the season with a customary return to Christian Brothers University for the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 3 before staying home on Sept. 16 to host the SEC Preview at The Ole Miss Golf Course – the first home meet for the Rebels since 2017.

Ole Miss then has two high-profile road trips to gear up for championship season, first at Oklahoma State for the Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 24 and then at Virginia for the Panorama Farms Invite on Oct. 15.

Up next, the Rebels return home to host the SEC Championships back at The Ole Miss Golf Course on Oct. 28. This is the first time since 2009 that Ole Miss has played host for the SEC Championships, and the fourth time total alongside additional hosting years in 1985 and 1996.

This past spring Ole Miss was also host of the 2022 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, marking the first time since 1994 (Arkansas) and the ninth time in SEC history that both championship meets would be held at the same school within the same calendar year alongside Arkansas (1994), Tennessee (1986), Kentucky (1983), Georgia (1982), Florida (1981), Auburn (1980), Alabama (1979) and LSU (1975). School host sites for the SEC Cross Country Championships began in 1972 after decades of neutral sites in Atlanta and Birmingham.

The national postseason will follow, first with the NCAA South Regional in Huntsville, Alabama on Nov. 11 and then the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Nov. 19.

The Rebels are now under the direction of first-year coach Adam Smith , who was announced as the new assistant coach for cross country and track & field by head coach Connie Price-Smith on July 1. In his career as a collegiate cross country coach, Smith has mentored one NCAA Champion, one NCAA runner-up, 13 All-Americans, 44 all-conference performers and six conference champions. As a team, Smith was on staff for the 2015 NCAA Champion men’s team at Syracuse, as well as 10 total NCAA top-25 team finishes (four within the top-10) and six straight conference titles with the Orange.

Smith takes over one of the elite distance programs in the NCAA at Ole Miss, which is one of just four schools nationally to have finished within the top-25 in both men’s and women’s competition each of the last six seasons alongside BYU, Colorado and Stanford. The Rebel women are coming off a program-record 10th-place national finish in 2021, with the men not far behind in 15th place – their third-best finish ever.

2022 Ole Miss Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 3 – Memphis Twilight – Memphis, Tenn. (Christian Brothers)

Sept. 16 – SEC Preview – Oxford, Miss.

Sept. 24 – Cowboy Jamboree – Stillwater, Okla. (Oklahoma State)

Oct. 15 – Panorama Farms Invite – Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia)

Oct. 28 – SEC Championships – Oxford, Miss.

Nov. 11 – NCAA South Regional – Huntsville, Ala.

Nov. 19 – NCAA Championships – Stillwater, Okla.

