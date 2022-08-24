Cowbell Yell Set For Sept. 1 Inside Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE – With the 2022 season opener on the horizon, Bulldog football students and fans are invited to kick off the season inside Davis Wade Stadium at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Mississippi State’s 11th annual Cowbell Yell.

Bulldog fans of all ages are encouraged to bring their cowbells to gear up for the 2022 home opener against Memphis. Fans will be able to enter the stadium through Gate F. Gates open at 8:00 p.m. and free T-shirts are available for the first 1,000 students in attendance.

This year’s pep rally will feature appearances by the Famous Maroon Band, MSU spirit groups, select players from the 2022 Mississippi State football team and other special guests.

Cowbell Yell is free and open to all students, faculty, staff, fans and community members.

Mississippi State begins the 2022 football campaign with First Saturday in StarkVegas on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Bulldogs host the Memphis Tigers in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium.

Single-game tickets for this matchup are on sale now for only $25, while season tickets also remain available for purchase. Fans can purchase at HailState.com/tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive).

For more information on Mississippi State Athletics, visit HailState.com, or follow the Bulldogs on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.